Windy City Bulls to Hold Local Tryouts

July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls have announced that tryouts for prospective local players will take place on Saturday, September 14 and Saturday, September 21 at the Chicago Hope Academy Gymnasium at 2641 W. Harrison St. in Chicago.

Participants in the tryout will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Chicago Bulls and Windy City Bulls basketball operations personnel. Participants will be competing for an invitation to Windy City Bulls training camp, which is slated to begin in late October. Prospective players are only required to attend one of the offered tryout dates to be considered.

The non-refundable early registration fee is $250 until August 30. The non-refundable registration fee starting September 1 is $300. All individuals who participate in tryouts will receive an exclusive Windy City Bulls shirt.

Each tryout date is limited to 100 participants and registration must be completed online before the desired tryout date. No registrations will be accepted via phone calls or walk-ins on the day of the event. Registration instructions and documents may be found here.

Check-in for both tryout dates will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the tryout will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. Answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the tryout may be found here. Individuals who have further questions regarding the event may email the Windy City Bulls at WCBTryouts@Bulls.com - no phone calls, please.

Past tryouts have given local players an opportunity to have success in the NBA G League, headlined by Alfonzo McKinnie, who made the team during its inaugural 2016-17 season and went on to spend five years in the NBA.

The Windy City Bulls, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, are entering their eighth season of professional basketball in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The team will play 24 home games at the NOW Arena beginning in November. The NBA G League, which is beginning its 23rd season, will include 31 teams for the 2024-25 season.

