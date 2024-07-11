Trail Blazers Sign Bryce McGowens to Two-Way Contract
July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract, Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin announced today.
In 105 games (21 starts) with the Charlotte Hornets over the past two seasons, McGowens averaged 5.2 points (41.9% FG, 76.4% FT), 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. He appeared in 10 games (10 starts) with the Greensboro Swarm during the 2022-23 NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season while he was on a two-way contract, recording 22.4 points (43.7% FG, 82.8% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.
As of the 2023-24 season, NBA teams may have up to three players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Trail Blazers Sign Bryce McGowens to Two-Way Contract - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls to Hold Local Tryouts - Windy City Bulls
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Second Annual Golf Outing - Wisconsin Herd
- Westchester Knicks Trade for Milhan Charles in the 2024-25 NBA G League International Draft - Westchester Knicks
- Long Island Nets Name Matt MacDonald as General Manager - Long Island Nets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Trail Blazers Sign Bryce McGowens to Two-Way Contract
- Portland Trail Blazers Re-Sign Justin Minaya to Two-Way Contract
- Remix Select Isaac Nogues Gonzalez in 2024 NBA G League International Draft
- Rip City Remix to Host First Birthday Celebration at Blazers Draft Party
- The Remix Announce Priority Home Dates for 2024-25 Season