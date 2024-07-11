Trail Blazers Sign Bryce McGowens to Two-Way Contract

July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract, Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin announced today.

In 105 games (21 starts) with the Charlotte Hornets over the past two seasons, McGowens averaged 5.2 points (41.9% FG, 76.4% FT), 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. He appeared in 10 games (10 starts) with the Greensboro Swarm during the 2022-23 NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season while he was on a two-way contract, recording 22.4 points (43.7% FG, 82.8% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

As of the 2023-24 season, NBA teams may have up to three players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

