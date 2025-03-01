Rip City Remix Announce March Promotional Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, are closing out the regular season in style with five action-packed home games in March. From high-energy theme nights to exciting giveaways and fan-favorite experiences, there is something for everyone at Chiles Center. Don't miss your chance to be part of the fun!

Sunday, March 2 vs. Mexico City Capitanes at 3 p.m.

Join the Remix for the first-ever Hispanic and Latin Celebration game! In collaboration with Bilingual Basketball, this special event will showcase vibrant cultural performances, music, food and activities celebrating community and heritage. Fans can also take home a free collectible rally towel to bring the energy all game long.

Wednesday, March 5 vs. Mexico City Capitanes at 6:30 p.m.

Get ready for a tropical takeover at Chiles Center! The Remix are bringing the island vibes with a Luau party and Bingo Night, where Fans can play along during timeouts to win exciting prizes. Collect a free bingo card at entry and enjoy drink specials, including $1 off all wine purchases for fans 21+.

Sunday, March 9 vs. Wisconsin Herd at 3 p.m.

Throw it back to the '70s with Retro Day! Get groovy as the Remix celebrate the disco era with vintage vibes and classic beats. Each fan in attendance will receive a limited-edition Remix Record coasters - perfect for your favorite game-day drink!

In collaboration with the Trail Blazers, the Remix will wear an honorary "32" band on their jerseys during the game as a tribute to Rip City legend Bill Walton.

Saturday, March 22 vs. San Diego Clippers at 3 p.m.

Join the Remix for the second annual Women's Empowerment Day as we honor and celebrate the incredible women of Rip City! In collaboration with Rose Haven, the game will feature a halftime fashion show spotlighting local designers and their inspiring work. Additionally, every fan will receive a free collectible rally towel to wave proudly!

Monday, March 24 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce at 5 p.m.

For the final home game of the season, Fan Appreciation night is all about you, Rip City! As a thank you for the incredible support all season, each fan will get a commemorative 2024-25 season poster. Plus, some lucky fans will take home exclusive prizes, including team-signed memorabilia and Remix merchandise!

Don't miss out on the final five home games of the season! Get tickets now at RipCityRemix.com and be part of the action. Courtside seats start at just $100 and include exclusive access to the Hall of Fame room with complementary soft drinks and snacks.

