Westchester Knicks Acquire Johnny Davis

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks announce today, the team has acquired Johnny Davis via waivers.

Davis, 23-years old (6-4, 195-pounds), appeared in 34 games this season with the Washington Wizards, recording 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 steals over 7.1 minutes. He recorded a season-high nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal vs. Miami (Nov 2, 2024). The three-year vet holds career averages of 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists, while shooting 39.7-percent from the field, over 11.4 minutes in 112 games played (11 starts).

The La Crosse, WI-native was originally selected by the Washington Wizards with the 10th overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NBA draft. During his 2022-23 rookie season, Davis also appeared in 32 games (24 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards G League affiliate, holding an average of 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals over 26.9 minutes of action. He shot 40.4-percent from the field and 33.1-percent from beyond the arc during his rookie season with the Go-Go. He recently played in one game this season with the Go-Go on December 6, 2024, recording 16 points on 66.7-percent shooting, to go along with two threes, two rebounds, and one assist against the College Park Skyhawks.

In his two years with Wisconsin, Davis recorded 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals over 29.3 minutes in 62 games (31 starts). During his sophomore season, he earned several honors receiving the Lute Olsen Award, Jerry West (Best SG) Award, named to the Wooden Award All-American Team, Consensus All-American First Team, NABC All-American First Team, Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team, along with Maui Invitational MVP and being named the consensus Big Ten Player of the Year. Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes in 31 games (all starts) as a sophomore, leading the Badgers to a Big Ten regular season title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Davis played at Central High School in Wisconsin earning the Wisconsin Mr. Basketball award in 2020.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.