Greensboro Swarm and Novant Health to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Night

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team will host its Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Novant Health, at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight, on March 1, at 6:00 p.m. The night will be highlighted by the Swarm's matchup against the Westchester Knicks.

Breast Cancer Awareness Night aims to honor and support those affected by breast cancer while raising awareness for early detection and treatment. Throughout the night, the Swarm will incorporate various in-game elements dedicated to breast cancer awareness, including an on-court recognition ceremony.

Recently, Swarmy visited the Novant Health Breast Imaging Center in Greensboro, giving valentines to the local healthcare employees and patients to show support and bring awareness to some of the many breast cancer services Novant Health provides in Greensboro.

"Our organization is committed, along with our wonderful partner Novant Health, in raising awareness and supporting those impacted by breast cancer," said Steve Swetoha, Swarm Team President. "Our hope is through this initiative and with the continued help and support of Novant Health, we will all continue to help identify and recognize the importance of early detection and treatments."

During the game, Swarm players will wear special, pink-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off in-arena and online, with proceeds benefiting the Novant Health Foundation's breast cancer initiatives. Fans who win the auction will receive their signed game-worn jersey from the player and take a photo with them after the game.

"As a basketball fan, it's easy to cheer for a team that is dedicated to excellence both on and off the court," said Betsy Johnson, Director of Novant Health's Cancer Institute in the Triad region. "The Greensboro Swarm are fantastic partners because they go out of their way to meet and encourage our team members and patients, and they use their platform to raise awareness of breast cancer in our community."

Additionally, fans in attendance will receive exclusive, pink-themed giveaways courtesy of Novant Health and are encouraged to wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

