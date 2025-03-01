Spurs Extend Win Streak To Six With Win Over Blue, 116-98

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







LAREDO, TX - In front of 5,395 fans at the Sames Auto Arena, the Austin Spurs (16-6) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (11-12),116-98, on Saturday night in their third annual game in Laredo. Jamaree Bouyea and David Duke Jr. led Austin with 29 points each. Bouyea added 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Duke Jr. recorded 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Two-way forward Harrison Ingram registered his eighth double-double of the season with 16 points, 16 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin took an early lead in the first quarter, finishing ahead 23-18. The Spurs maintained their advantage in the second quarter, shooting 50% from the field to hold a 54-50 lead at halftime. Bouyea led Austin with 22 first-half points, while Branden Carlson paced Oklahoma City with 13. The Spurs extended their lead to as many as 14 points in the third quarter, closing the period up 87-78. Austin outscored the Blue 29-20 in the final frame to secure its sixth consecutive victory. Carlson led Oklahoma City with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Cormac Ryan finished with 18 points, while Logan Johnson and Buddy Boeheim each added 15 for the Blue.

NEXT UP The Spurs will host the Westchester Knicks at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, March 4. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. CT and the game will be available to watch on the G League App.

AustinSpurs.com

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.