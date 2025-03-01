Game Preview: at Stockton Kings

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 102-91 on 3/30/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 22-16

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce emerged from a three-game homestand undefeated and back in the top six of the crowded Western Conference playoff hunt as March strikes.

The team swept the Texas Legends on Tuesday and Thursday, with the latter being a 125-107 route, as Malik Williams and Nassir Little combined for 49 points, 23 rebounds, nine assists, six blocks and +27 +/-.

The Miami HEAT trio (Keshad Johnson, Josh Christopher, Isaiah Stevens) impacted winning on a high level, as well, combining for 46 points, 21 rebounds, 15 assists and a +39 +/-.

Sioux Falls now turns its attention to a tough three-game road trip, two of which agains the top two teams in the West (Austin, Stockton) and Rio Grande Valley, who sits just a half-game back of the Force for the sixth and final playoff spot.

The Skyforce makes its first return to Stockton since defeating the Kings 98-97 in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. The Kings boast a 10-2 home record in the regular season, good for first in the NBA GL (36-9 in last three seasons, with three-of-nine losses to Sioux Falls).

Stockton started the season 13-3, but since has lost four of its last six games. They snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 120-108 victory over the Memphis Hustle, as Sacramento Kings assignee Devin Carter led the way with 34 points.

Carter, who's played the last two games for Stockton, leads the team with 27.3 points on 48.7 FG%, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Sioux Falls travels to Texas for the final time this season on Tuesday, as they face the Vipers and the Spurs on Friday. Tip-off for both games is 7:00 PM CST.

MAN ON A MISSION

- Skyforce center Malik Williams posted splits of 22.6 points on 48.9 FG% (50.9 3P% on 7.1 3PA), 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and five double doubles in eight games in February.

- That ranked 11th in the NBA GL for points, and the only player in the top 11 to average 10+ rebounds and just one-of-two to average over 50% from 3P.

- His 247 rebounds and 13 double doubles ranks third in the NBA GL for the regular season.

HOME COOKING

- Sioux Falls earned its longest home winning streak of the season with the sweep of the Texas Legends on Thursday (six games).

- The Force is the only team to average 117 points and shoot over 50 FG% during the duration of their winning streak. The 107.1 points per game given up ranks eighth in the NBA GL, while opponent's 44.7 FG% ranks sixth, as well.

- When SXF gives up 107 points-or-less, they are 17-1 on the season and have done so in each of its last three games.

JT'S RETURN TO SAC

- Skyforce assistant coach Jason Thompson returns to play the organization that drafted him with the 12th pick of the 2008 NBA Draft.

- Thompson has the franchise record for games played for the Kings in Sacramento and played seven seasons for the organization.

