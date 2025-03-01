Career Night From Armando Bacot Lifts Hustle Over Warriors

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Memphis Hustle (11-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-9) 115-109 behind a career night from Armando Bacot.

Bacot led the Hustle with 34 points and a franchise-high 25 rebounds. Bacot's performance marks the first 30-point, 20-rebound game in franchise history. Bacot set new career-highs with 10 offensive rebounds and 15 defensive rebounds.

Nate Hinton contributed 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Hustle. Malachi Smith tallied 16 points and eight rebounds. Miles Norris scored 15 points. Mãozinha Pereira added 10 points off the bench.

Blake Hinson paced the Warriors with 25 points. Javan Johnson totaled 21 points. On assignment from Golden State, Yuri Collins registered 16 points and 13 assists. Donta Scott added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Santa Cruz opened the game on a 25-12 run to take an early double-digit lead. After trailing by 17, 101-84, with 7:25 remaining, Memphis went on a 27-2 run to storm back to take the lead and come away with the win.

Memphis outrebounded the Warriors 58-49 and scored 17 second chance points. The Hustle scored 64 points in the paint and 22 fast break points. The 17-point comeback marks the largest comeback this season by the Hustle.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back set tonight, March 1, at 9 p.m. CT at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

