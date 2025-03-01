Malachi Flynn Signs 10-Day Contract with Charlotte Hornets
March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Charlotte Hornets announced today that they have signed Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn to a 10-day contract.
Flynn, 6-1/185, has appeared in 28 total games this season with the Spurs, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 32.3 minutes. Flynn recorded a season-high 35 points against the Osceola Magic on Nov. 8. In 18 regular-season games, the Tacoma, Washington native has scored at least 20 points in 11 games.
This marks the first NBA call-up of the season for the Spurs and 52nd in franchise history.
