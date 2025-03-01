Malachi Flynn Signs 10-Day Contract with Charlotte Hornets

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Charlotte Hornets announced today that they have signed Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn to a 10-day contract.

Flynn, 6-1/185, has appeared in 28 total games this season with the Spurs, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 32.3 minutes. Flynn recorded a season-high 35 points against the Osceola Magic on Nov. 8. In 18 regular-season games, the Tacoma, Washington native has scored at least 20 points in 11 games.

This marks the first NBA call-up of the season for the Spurs and 52nd in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.