Stars Extend Win Streak to Six with Victory over South Bay

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (13-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the South Bay Lakers (6-14) (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate), 123-114, Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Salt Lake City was led by another impressive offensive performance from NBA veteran guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 29 points (8-of-18 FG), a team-high eight assists, two steals, a block, and one rebound. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe did what he does best, recording his 28 th double-double of the season with an efficient 23 points (8-of-11 FG) and 18 rebounds. Third-year guard Dereon Seabron supported the team with 18 points (6-of-13 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals off the bench.

The Friday night matchup featured the Stars' Isaiah Thomas and the Lakers' Bronny James. Salt Lake City opened the game trading baskets with its opponent, before jumping ahead with an 8-0 scoring run capped off by a three from Seabron. The former NC State Wolfpack guard's triple gave the Stars an eight-point advantage, which remained intact as the game entered the second, with Salt Lake City, 32-26.

In the second quarter, South Bay countered by tying the game, 44-44, with a Cole Swider three-pointer. With their backs against the wall, Salt Lake City regained their momentum dramatically, going on a 10-0 scoring run to earn a ten-point, 54-44 lead as 5:36 remained in the half. The home team's advantage would remain intact during the following minutes of play as Salt Lake City took a 61-57 lead into the break.

A team-high ten points from the former G League Rookie of the Year, Tshiebwe, paced the Stars in the third. With "Big O" at the helm, Salt Lake City jumped ahead by as many as 12 points in the quarter, ending the frame with a 57.9% shooting split from the field (11-of-19). Efficient shooting that also included connecting with 50% of their shots from beyond the arc, would give the Stars a 95-90 lead heading into the final quarter of regulation.

After a back-and-forth final frame, the Lakers brought the game within four points (18-114) on a Swider layup assisted by Bronny James with 1:57 remaining. In response, Salt Lake City's defense would shore up when they needed it most, forcing two missed shots on the Lakers' next two offensive possessions. Free throws from forward Keshawn Justice, Tshiebwe, and Seabron closed the contest, as the Stars earned their sixth-straight victory, defeating South Bay, 123-114.

The Lakers were led by forward Cole Swider with 24 points (9-of-15 FG), a team-high eight rebounds, and four assists. Two-way center Christian Koloko neared double-double territory with 22 points (9-of-12 FG) and eight rebounds, while Lakers assignment guard Bronny James netted 16 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed six rebounds in 37 minutes of action.

The Stars will stay home for their last game of the current homestand and face the Iowa Wolves on Monday, March 3. The game will tip off at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Delta Center and be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com and JAZZ+.

