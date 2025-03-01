Stockton Kings to Celebrate Exciting Theme Nights in March

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the details of the final theme nights of the 2024-25 season, offering fans unique experiences that celebrate community, culture, and social impact.

Saturday, March 1 - Sneaker Night

Back for its third season, Sneaker Night in collaboration with Link Up brings an immersive experience for sneaker enthusiasts and vintage collectors. Fans can explore local clothing and sneaker vendors along the concourse, with opportunities to buy, sell, and trade. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite kicks and watch for exclusive sneaker giveaways. Specialty concessions will include Bacon Wrapped Dogs and Chicken 'n' Waffles. The Lodi Colts Cheerleading Team will kick off pregame excitement while Shane Q, a Top 10 contestant from NBC's The Voice (Season 17), will perform the national anthem. Nitro Dunk will bring high-flying halftime entertainment, and the Kings Breakers will energize the crowd throughout the night. After the game, select players will sign autographs for fans.

Tuesday, March 4 - Mental Health Awareness Night presented by CalHOPE

The Stockton Kings, in partnership with CalHOPE, will host Mental Health Awareness Night to promote wellness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bracelet, symbolizing mental health awareness. Karen Coleman, a Stockton Unified School District teacher known for her innovative approach to integrating mental health support with academic success, will be honored as the Hometown Hero. The national anthem will be performed by Rogeniv Mamauag, and the Young Champions Cheer Team will take center court for the halftime performance.

Saturday, March 8 - Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Teamsters Local 439

As the Stockton Kings take on the San Diego Clippers, the organization will honor Hispanic culture with Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Teamsters Local 439. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Stockton Kings-themed soccer jersey, a tribute to the most beloved sport in Hispanic communities, along with a rally towel. The night will feature in-game activations celebrating influential Hispanic figures, and fans can enjoy special food offerings, including a Mexican Fruit Cup and Elote. The national anthem will be performed by Stallworth Charter, and GymStars Gymnastics will deliver a high-energy halftime show. The Stockton Kings will wear special edition jerseys and select players will sign autographs after the game.

Sunday, March 9 - Women's Empowerment Day presented by Jamba

For a special afternoon game, the Stockton Kings will celebrate Women's Empowerment Day, recognizing the achievements and influence of women throughout the region. The first 500 fans will receive an exclusive Stockton Kings tote bag. Before tip-off, a kid's dance clinic will be hosted by the Kings Dancers, with participants performing what they learn at halftime. Adding to the festivities, the California Poppies from the Granny Basketball League will take the court for a pre-game exhibition matchup. Thirteen-year-old Natalia Reyes will perform the national anthem, and Kristen Birtwhistle, President and CEO of United Way of San Joaquin County, will be honored as the Hometown Hero for her dedication to advancing opportunities for women.

Wednesday, March 26 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Red Hawk Resort and Casino

The final home game of the regular season is dedicated to Stockton Kings fans, with an exciting night of giveaways and entertainment. The team will don jerseys representative of the seal of Stockton. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Keon Ellis bobblehead, celebrating the former Stockton King and current Sacramento Kings guard. Pregame entertainment will feature the Table Community Foundation Cheer and Dance Team, and the Stockton Chorale will sing the national anthem. America's Got Talent 2024 contestant, Helen the Foot Juggler, will provide a halftime performance, while the Kings Breakers will keep the energy high throughout the game. In collaboration with United Way of San Joaquin County, the team will also host a sock toss at the end of the first quarter. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged socks to the game and, when signaled, toss them onto the court. All donations will benefit local individuals experiencing homelessness.

