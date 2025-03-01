Herd Sweeps Raptors

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Raptors 905 in the second game of the series, 104-102.

Henry Ellenson commanded the Herd with a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds, while James Akinjo posted his third double-double in a row with 19 points and 14 assists.

The Raptors 905 top scorers were Jared Rhoden with 22 points and Frank Kaminsky with 18 points.

Ade Murkey and Ibou Badji combined for six points to give the Herd an early lead in the first quarter. James Akinjo followed with two jump shots, but the Raptors found an answer for each basket. Henry Ellenson converted a three-point play, while James Akinjo added a jump shot to put the Herd ahead by seven. The 905 responded with a 9-3 streak to make it a one-point game with four-minutes remaining. Wisconsin quickly bounced back with consecutive baskets to come out of striking distance. The Raptors secured the last three baskets of the quarter to make it a two-point game at the break. Wisconsin led 31-29.

The 905 knocked down a three to start the second quarter and capture their first lead of the game. Justise Winslow splashed a shot beyond the arc before the Raptors tied the game with a layup. The teams traded baskets, resulting in a tie game three times before the 905 converted two baskets in a row to go on top by three. The Herd answered with their own consecutive set of baskets to grab the advantage. The 905 proceeded with back-to-back steal and fastbreak layups. The Raptors ran away with 16 unanswered points to pull ahead by double-digits. Henry Ellenson connected on a free throw to end the half in favor of the Raptors 65-48. James Akinjo guided the Herd with 11 points in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the third quarter with a 13-4 streak to come within eight points. The 905 scored one basket before the Herd took over with 13 straight points, but a Henry Ellenson free throw put the Herd ahead. The Raptors roared back to tie the game 76-76 at the two-minute mark. Henry Ellenson made a three, but the 905 remained determined and overtook the lead with consecutive baskets. The Raptors held on to lead 83-81 at the end of the quarter.

Stephen Thompson Jr. connected on a free throw to tie the game in the first possession of the fourth quarter. The teams traded the lead over the next three minutes until the Raptors snagged five straight points in a row. James Akinjo converted a jump shot while Stephen Thompson Jr. earned a shot from beyond the arc to make it a one-point game with six minutes left. The teams continued to battle, answering each other's baskets. With two minutes remaining, Justise Winslow knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to put the Herd ahead by two. The Raptors responded by tying the game 102-102. On the next possession, Henry Ellenson tipped the ball in to put the Herd on top with 0.6 on the clock. The 905 missed their last shot, resulting in a Herd 104-102 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will travel to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, March 5th. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--

