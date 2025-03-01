College Park Skyhawks and Ken Nugent to Kick off Monthlong Book Drive

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and Attorney Ken Nugent will kick off a monthlong book drive on Sunday afternoon at 'Kids Day presented by Ken Nugent' when the Skyhawks take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 2 p.m.

The monthlong book drive will take place at each of the six Skyhawks' home games during the month of March to celebrate National Reading Month. All books donated by fans will benefit West Clayton Elementary School.

The Skyhawks are currently in the second year of 'Colli's Classroom' program at West Clayton Elementary, aimed to impact the school's 400 students and 60 staff members throughout the entire school year. This year, the program has included events such as supply drops, multiple PE takeovers and reading days for all grades, and a mentorship clinic for fourth and fifth grade boys.

Nugent and the Skyhawks have also teamed up for the "Score for Schools" initiative, where Nugent will donate $1 for every point the Skyhawks score during the 2024-25 Showcase Cup and regular season to West Clayton Elementary School (up to $6,000). The current tally sits at $4, 142.

"Ken Nugent's March book drive and 'Score for Schools' initiative will make a tremendous impact on our Colli's Classroom program at West Clayton Elementary School," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "As we celebrate our last 'Kids Day' game this season, we are extremely appreciative of Ken's partnership and dedication to youth across Atlanta."

Fans attending the game will also receive a Colli the Skyhawk bobblehead courtesy of Ken Nugent.

"I am happy to team up with the College Park Skyhawks for 'Kids Day' as we kick off a monthlong book drive to benefit West Clayton Elementary School," Nugent said. "In addition to the 'Score for Schools' initiative, the book drive to celebrate National Reading Month and the Colli the Skyhawk bobblehead, Sunday's game will be a win-win for everyone who participates and makes me a proud partner and supporter of the College Park Skyhawks."

The Skyhawks (12-10) currently sit in a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 games remaining in the regular season, just 2.5 games back from the first place Capital City Go-Go (14-7). Sunday's matchup against Rio Grande marks the last 'Kids Day' game of the year with just six home games remaining at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Fans interested in attending the closing home slate or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

