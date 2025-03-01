Warriors Sign Kevin Knox II to a Second 10-Day Contract

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Kevin Knox II to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Knox II, a 6'7" forward, signed his first 10-day contract with Golden State on February 19. The 25-year-old has appeared in four games for the Warriors since signing, tallying 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes while shooting 52.9% from the field on 17 shot attempts.

Originally selected by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 310 NBA games (77 starts) for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors. Knox II holds NBA career averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 17.9 minutes per game. The forward has appeared in 28 games (all starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors this year, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Memphis Hustle tonight, Saturday, March 1, for the second half of their back-to-back weekend series, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a custom Women's Empowerment Month shirt designed by Golden State Warriors graphic designer Emma Leeper, courtesy of Rakuten. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

