Greensboro Swarm Sweep Westchester Knicks with a 114-97 Win

March 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (15-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, completed a two-game series sweep over the Westchester Knicks (14-11) with a 114-97 win on Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

KJ Simpson led the Swarm scorers with 23 points,11 rebounds, and four assists, while Reggie Perry and Marcus Garrett each contributed 20 points. Perry also grabbed 10 rebounds to notch a double-double and Keyontae Johnson added 19 points and six assists.

Westchester was carried by T.J. Warren's game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Boo Buie III. posted 16 points, while Kevin McCullar Jr. chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks pulled away early, but the Swarm gained the lead back to take control of the game leading as much as 18 points in the contest. Greensboro's defensive presence and efficiency in the paint played a crucial role, as they outscored Westchester 54-44 inside the lane.

With this win, the Swarm secured a clean sweep of the two-game series against Westchester, reinforcing their strong push in the standings.

Greensboro will look to carry their winning energy as they go on the road to face the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

