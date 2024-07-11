Westchester Knicks Trade for Milhan Charles in the 2024-25 NBA G League International Draft

July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announced on Wednesday that the team acquired the player rights to Milhan Charles from the San Diego Clippers in exchange for the Westchester Knicks second round pick (via Stockton) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft.

Charles, 20-years old (6-6), from France was drafted 3rd overall by the San Diego Clippers in the 2024-25 NBA G League International draft.

Charles last played for Basketball Academie Limburg in the BNXT league. During the 2023-24 season with Basketball Academie Limburg, Charles averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game over the course of 29 games played (29 starts). He shot 48% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Last season, the Westchester Knicks selected Abdullah Ahmed with the 6th pick of the 2023-24 NBA G League International Draft.

