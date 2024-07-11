Wisconsin Herd to Host Second Annual Golf Outing

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the Second Annual Wisconsin Herd Golf Outing on Wednesday, August 28 at Lake Breeze Golf Course. Registration for individuals and foursomes is open now at https://herdgolf.givesmart.com. The event will also include a nonprofit fundraising raffle featuring NBA and NBA G League jerseys/fan packs with a signed Khris Middleton jersey as the grand prize.

The Second Annual Wisconsin Herd Golf Outing will take place on Wednesday, August 28 at Lake Breeze Golf Course located at 6333 Ball Prairie Rd, Winneconne, WI. Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM with a shotgun start at 9:00 AM, lunch served on the course and a dinner reception/awards ceremony to follow.

Golfers can register as an individual or foursome at https://herdgolf.givesmart.com. Each golfer will receive 18 holes of golf, cart access, lunch, dinner, one (1) $50 Wisconsin Herd Pro Shop gift card and one (1) ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game for the 2024-25 season.

