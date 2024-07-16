2024 Big3 Week 5 Game Recaps

July 16, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







Ball Hogs (2-3) vs Bivouac (5-0)

Final Score:

Bivouac: 50 Ball Hogs: 33

Top Performers:

Garlon Green (Bivouac) - 17 points, 6 rebounds

Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs) - 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Game Summary:

Ball Hogs with a strong offensive start; Leandro Barbosa aggressive and scoring a game-high 12 points in the first half

Bivouac able to keep things close with offensive rebounds and defensive prowess

Ball movement key for the Hogs - six assists before the break

29-7 run by Bivouac in second half

11-0 run out of the half by Bivouac; Corey Brewer everywhere defensively

Ball Hogs much improved from 3-point line in first half, struggled in second half (4-7 1H, 1-7 2H)

Leandro Barbosa held to five points in the second half

Bivouac all over glass (23-15 total rebounds, 6-3 offensive rebounds)

Defensive pressure (6 turnovers) and shots from inside the arc (8-25) difference maker for Ball Hogs

3's Company (4-1) vs Triplets (3-2):

Final Score:

3's Company: 50 Triplets: 42

Top Performers:

Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 31 points, 10 rebounds

Jeremy Pargo (Triplets) - 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Joe Johnson (Triplets) - 15 points, 5 rebounds

Game Summary:

Jannero Pargo out for Triplets - coaching Indiana Pacers Summer League team (leads league in 3-pointers)

Michael Beasley carrying the load; 19 of 3's Company's 26 points at halftime

Triplets turnovers leading to easy buckets for 3's Company

Triplets only makes in the first half on 3-pointers (6-13 from 3, 6-24 from field)

Beasley shoots 54 percent from the field on his way to the second 30-ball of the season in the BIG3; 3's Company shoots 47 percent from the field

Triplets turnovers woes continue in second half; shoot just 1-8 from 3-point line in second half

Struggled to make shots close the rim

Eight offensive rebounds keep game close for Triplets but defensively couldn't get consecutive stops

Enemies (5-0) vs Killer 3's (0-5):

Final Score:

Enemies: 50 Killer 3's: 41

Top Performers:

Franklin Session (Killer 3's) - 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

Elijah Stewart (Enemies) - 22 points, 3 rebounds

Jordan Crawford (Enemies) - 14 points, 7 rebounds

Game Summary:

Killer 3's get out to 8-0 start behind Franklin Session

Dominate glass; seven offensive rebounds

Enemies close half on 11-3 run - Elijah Stewart and Jordan Crawford score every point for team at halftime

Turnovers and fouls costly for Killer 3's

Donte Greene with a technical foul towards the end of the first half

Killer 3's with four turnovers

Killer 3's with 11-2 run to open up second half

Enemies come out slow in second half similar to first half

Continue to have rebounding edge

Enemies take advantage of turnovers (six Killer 3's turnover)

Late 10-3 run by Enemies is catalyst for end game surge

Donte Greene and Dominique Johnson combine for six points (2-14 from field, 1-8 from 3-point line)

Trilogy (1-4) vs Ghost Ballers (2-3):

Final Score:

Trilogy: 50 Ghost Ballers: 40

Top Performers:

Earl Clark (Trilogy) - 21 points, 7 rebounds

Chris Johnson (Ghost Ballers) - 16 points, 10 rebounds

Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Game Summary:

Earl Clark has big first half with 17 points

Ghost Ballers dominate offensive glass and get multiple second chance points (8 offensive rebounds)

Only trail by three at halftime

Trilogy gave up many open 3s but also connected on their own shots (5-11 from 3, Ghost Ballers 7-21 from 3)

Best shooting game of the season

Shot 52 percent from the field

Isaiah Briscoe goes scoreless in first half, 14 points in the second half including game-winning 3-pointer

Trilogy wins both halves for the first time this season

Mike Taylor continues shooting struggles; 10 points (4-13 shooting)

Power (1-4) vs Aliens (2-3):

Final Score:

Aliens: 50 Power: 41

Top Performers:

Devin Ebanks (Aliens) - 21 points, 4 rebounds

Abe Millsap (Aliens) - 15 points, 6 assists, 3 steals

Glen Rice Jr. (Power) - 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Game Summary:

Power with 8-0 run after trailing for first time in game

Nancy Lieberman utilizing sets to get easy looks close to the basket and on cuts

Power dominates boards including nine offensive rebounds

Aliens start second half on 20-4 run

Power with five turnovers in second half

Aliens turn up defensive intensity and reject multiple shots

Devin Ebanks 16 of his 21 points in second half, Abe Millsap 9 of his 15 points in second half along with three steals

Aliens outscore Power 34-15 in the second half

Turnovers kill Power (7) and allow Aliens to shoot 51 percent from the floor

Power shoots just 1-6 from 3-point line

Tri-State (3-2) vs 3 Headed Monsters (2-3):

Final Score:

Tri-State: 50 3 Headed Monsters: 36

Top Performers:

Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 29 points, 4 rebounds, 3 4-pointers

Brandon Moss (3HM) - 29 points, 11 rebounds

Ray Nixon (Tri-State) - 10 points, 4 rebounds

Game Summary:

Kevin Murphy vs Brandon Moss show

Kevin Murphy knocks down three 4-pointers; all in first half (tied for most in a BIG3 game)

20 points at the break

Brandon Moss has huge first half with captain Jeff Teague out (15 points)

12-4 run by Tri-State to start second half

Another big run in second half by Tri-State (10-2)

3 Headed Monsters stay within striking distance with 8-0 run to cut it to 10-point game

Tri-State efficient on outside shots (4-7 from 3-point line, 3-3 from 4-point line)

Win despite scoreless game from Jason Richardson

3 Headed Monsters players outside of Brandon Moss scored just seven points combined

Two other players scored

3 Headed Monsters 0-2 without Jeff Teague; 2-1 with him

