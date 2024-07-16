2024 Big3 Week 5 Game Recaps
July 16, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
Ball Hogs (2-3) vs Bivouac (5-0)
Final Score:
Bivouac: 50 Ball Hogs: 33
Top Performers:
Garlon Green (Bivouac) - 17 points, 6 rebounds
Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs) - 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Game Summary:
Ball Hogs with a strong offensive start; Leandro Barbosa aggressive and scoring a game-high 12 points in the first half
Bivouac able to keep things close with offensive rebounds and defensive prowess
Ball movement key for the Hogs - six assists before the break
29-7 run by Bivouac in second half
11-0 run out of the half by Bivouac; Corey Brewer everywhere defensively
Ball Hogs much improved from 3-point line in first half, struggled in second half (4-7 1H, 1-7 2H)
Leandro Barbosa held to five points in the second half
Bivouac all over glass (23-15 total rebounds, 6-3 offensive rebounds)
Defensive pressure (6 turnovers) and shots from inside the arc (8-25) difference maker for Ball Hogs
3's Company (4-1) vs Triplets (3-2):
Final Score:
3's Company: 50 Triplets: 42
Top Performers:
Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 31 points, 10 rebounds
Jeremy Pargo (Triplets) - 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Joe Johnson (Triplets) - 15 points, 5 rebounds
Game Summary:
Jannero Pargo out for Triplets - coaching Indiana Pacers Summer League team (leads league in 3-pointers)
Michael Beasley carrying the load; 19 of 3's Company's 26 points at halftime
Triplets turnovers leading to easy buckets for 3's Company
Triplets only makes in the first half on 3-pointers (6-13 from 3, 6-24 from field)
Beasley shoots 54 percent from the field on his way to the second 30-ball of the season in the BIG3; 3's Company shoots 47 percent from the field
Triplets turnovers woes continue in second half; shoot just 1-8 from 3-point line in second half
Struggled to make shots close the rim
Eight offensive rebounds keep game close for Triplets but defensively couldn't get consecutive stops
Enemies (5-0) vs Killer 3's (0-5):
Final Score:
Enemies: 50 Killer 3's: 41
Top Performers:
Franklin Session (Killer 3's) - 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks
Elijah Stewart (Enemies) - 22 points, 3 rebounds
Jordan Crawford (Enemies) - 14 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary:
Killer 3's get out to 8-0 start behind Franklin Session
Dominate glass; seven offensive rebounds
Enemies close half on 11-3 run - Elijah Stewart and Jordan Crawford score every point for team at halftime
Turnovers and fouls costly for Killer 3's
Donte Greene with a technical foul towards the end of the first half
Killer 3's with four turnovers
Killer 3's with 11-2 run to open up second half
Enemies come out slow in second half similar to first half
Continue to have rebounding edge
Enemies take advantage of turnovers (six Killer 3's turnover)
Late 10-3 run by Enemies is catalyst for end game surge
Donte Greene and Dominique Johnson combine for six points (2-14 from field, 1-8 from 3-point line)
Trilogy (1-4) vs Ghost Ballers (2-3):
Final Score:
Trilogy: 50 Ghost Ballers: 40
Top Performers:
Earl Clark (Trilogy) - 21 points, 7 rebounds
Chris Johnson (Ghost Ballers) - 16 points, 10 rebounds
Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
Game Summary:
Earl Clark has big first half with 17 points
Ghost Ballers dominate offensive glass and get multiple second chance points (8 offensive rebounds)
Only trail by three at halftime
Trilogy gave up many open 3s but also connected on their own shots (5-11 from 3, Ghost Ballers 7-21 from 3)
Best shooting game of the season
Shot 52 percent from the field
Isaiah Briscoe goes scoreless in first half, 14 points in the second half including game-winning 3-pointer
Trilogy wins both halves for the first time this season
Mike Taylor continues shooting struggles; 10 points (4-13 shooting)
Power (1-4) vs Aliens (2-3):
Final Score:
Aliens: 50 Power: 41
Top Performers:
Devin Ebanks (Aliens) - 21 points, 4 rebounds
Abe Millsap (Aliens) - 15 points, 6 assists, 3 steals
Glen Rice Jr. (Power) - 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Game Summary:
Power with 8-0 run after trailing for first time in game
Nancy Lieberman utilizing sets to get easy looks close to the basket and on cuts
Power dominates boards including nine offensive rebounds
Aliens start second half on 20-4 run
Power with five turnovers in second half
Aliens turn up defensive intensity and reject multiple shots
Devin Ebanks 16 of his 21 points in second half, Abe Millsap 9 of his 15 points in second half along with three steals
Aliens outscore Power 34-15 in the second half
Turnovers kill Power (7) and allow Aliens to shoot 51 percent from the floor
Power shoots just 1-6 from 3-point line
Tri-State (3-2) vs 3 Headed Monsters (2-3):
Final Score:
Tri-State: 50 3 Headed Monsters: 36
Top Performers:
Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 29 points, 4 rebounds, 3 4-pointers
Brandon Moss (3HM) - 29 points, 11 rebounds
Ray Nixon (Tri-State) - 10 points, 4 rebounds
Game Summary:
Kevin Murphy vs Brandon Moss show
Kevin Murphy knocks down three 4-pointers; all in first half (tied for most in a BIG3 game)
20 points at the break
Brandon Moss has huge first half with captain Jeff Teague out (15 points)
12-4 run by Tri-State to start second half
Another big run in second half by Tri-State (10-2)
3 Headed Monsters stay within striking distance with 8-0 run to cut it to 10-point game
Tri-State efficient on outside shots (4-7 from 3-point line, 3-3 from 4-point line)
Win despite scoreless game from Jason Richardson
3 Headed Monsters players outside of Brandon Moss scored just seven points combined
Two other players scored
3 Headed Monsters 0-2 without Jeff Teague; 2-1 with him
