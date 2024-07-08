San Diego Mojo Sign Olympic Medalist Rosir Calderón for 2025 PVF Season

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Rosir Calderón for the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday. Calderón has played professionally for 13 years, most recently with AEK Athens V.C. from 2022-24. She was a member of the Cuban National Team that won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"Rosir is a distinguished athlete and Olympic MVP who brings an unparalleled level of leadership, experience, and a winning mentality to our team," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She has competed on the biggest of stages in our sport, showcasing her dynamic talent. Rosir is sure to bring a depth and consistency that will be invaluable both on and off the court. She is a versatile player and I look forward to her contributions making a significant impact in our quest to make another championship run."

Last season, Calderón helped AEK Athens to a third-place regular season finish in the A1 Ethiniki League, falling to eventual-champion Panathinaikos in the championship semifinals in five sets. Prior to her time in Athens, she spent 2021-22 with Bolu Belediyespor in Turkey after playing with Bandung Bank BJB Pakuan in Indonesia during the 2019-20 season.

Her professional playing career also includes time in France, Switzerland, China, Russia and Cuba. She won the Russian Cup and the CEV Cup with Dinamo Krasnodar during the 2014-15 campaign after earning bronze in the Russian Cup with the club in 2013-14. With Galatasaray Daikin, she helped the team to runner-up finishes at the 2011-12 Turkish Cup and CEV Cup, as well as in the 2012 Turkish Volleyball Super Cup. Calderón also earned bronze with Galatasaray at the 2012-13 Turkish Cup and was tabbed the Best Spiker during that season's CEV Champions League after helping the team to a fourth-place finish.

On the international stage, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Havana competed with Cuba's national team from 2001-09, winning bronze at the 2004 Olympic Games. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Calderón was selected Best Spiker after helping Cuba to a fourth-place finish, scoring 11 points in the bronze medal match. She also earned Best Spiker honors at the 2007 Montreux Volley Masters, where Cuba won silver, and at the 2006 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, in which Cuba placed seventh. She led Cuba to victory at the 2006 FIVB championships qualifiers, collecting Most Valuable Player and Best Spiker accolades for her performance. Prior to that, Calderón guided Cuba to fourth at the 2005 FIVB World Grand Prix, earning Best Spiker honors.

Calderón is the daughter of Luis Calderón, who played for Cuba at the 1972 Munich Olympics. He also coached the Cuban Women's National Team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2004 Athens Olympics, winning the gold medal and bronze medal, respectively. Her mother, Erenia Díaz, competed for Cuba at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Calderón is the fifth Mojo signee for the 2025, joining middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and libero Shara Venegas.

