Rise Re-Sign Four Players for 2025 Season

July 8, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have re-signed four players from their 2024 league-finalist team to contracts for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Rise head coach and vice president of volleyball operations Cathy George has agreed to terms with middle blockers Marin Grote and Alyssa Jensen, and outside hitters Erika Pritchard and Symone Abbott.

The four of them combined to play in 69 matches (56 starts) last season, totaling 397 kills, 274 digs, 109 blocks, and 27 aces. Pritchard and Grote both started and played significant minutes in the playoffs to help Grand Rapids reach the championship match. Abbott and Jensen both stepped up and contributed as starters at various points throughout the regular season. The four returning Rise players bring back 13 seasons of professional experience.

Grote, from Burbank, California, featured in every set except the first frame of the season. She finished with a team-high 69 blocks and 17 aces. Grote ranked inside the League's top 10 in blocks (0.65, sixth) and aces (0.16, seventh) per set. When factoring in her 153 kills (.292), Grote finished with the third-most total points (239) on the team and the most points by a middle blocker in the League. Her best match was on May 4 against San Diego, when she had 13 kills and no attack errors on 20 swings (.650, second-highest hitting percentage in team history), along with four blocks, three digs, and an assist. Grote also holds the franchise record for most blocks in a match with seven in a five-set win over Atlanta on Feb. 18.

After a five-year career at the University of Washington (2018-22), Grote played a season in Turkey with Sigortashop and then a season with the Athletes Unlimited Pro League before joining the Rise.

"I'm most excited to compete in the U.S. again for the 2025 season," Grote said. "The 2024 season was just the beginning and playing on home soil was a dream come true. Now, I get to be a part of that again with the Rise. I decided to re-sign with Grand Rapids because I feel like we are building something great, and I want to continue to be a part of that as we pursue greatness."

Jensen, from nearby Holland, Michigan, completed her first professional season after last playing competitively at Michigan State from 2014-17 under head coach George. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker made her professional debut on Feb. 23 against San Diego. Jensen played in 13 matches (31 sets) and notched 24 kills (.119), 19 blocks, 11 digs, and three aces. She made seven consecutive starts throughout March and into early April, which included a streak of three straight away matches with four blocks at Columbus (March 20), Vegas (March 26), and Omaha (March 28).

Jensen (nee Garvelink) was a two-time AVCA Second Team All-American at MSU (2017 and 2016), finishing her collegiate career with 1,002 kills and 521 blocks.

"I decided to sign with Rise for a second season because I love Cathy, Grand Rapids, and the loyal fans," Jensen said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a role model for young girls, including my own daughter. The 2024 season was special in so many ways, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the 2025 season."

Pritchard, from Middletown, Maryland, missed most of the first half of the 2024 season recovering from an ACL injury. She eventually made her first start April 1 against Atlanta but didn't have a breakout showing until April 11, when she picked up 10 kills (.267) in a 3-0 sweep over Orlando. Pritchard registered double-digit kills on five occasions, including her only double-double performance with 10 kills and 13 digs on April 18 against Orlando. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter finished the season with 13 matches played (38 sets), accumulating 101 points (89 kills, 10 blocks, and two aces) and 75 digs.

Prior to joining the Rise, Pritchard played professionally for VBC Cheseaux (Switzerland) in 2022-23 and Vandceuvre Nancy Volleyball (France) in 2021-22. She played five seasons in college at Penn State (2021) and Maryland (2017-20). Pritchard holds the career record at Maryland for most points scored (1,790).

"Personally, it was a big recovery year after my knee surgery, so I feel like I am just getting started," Pritchard said. "I'm stoked to get back to work, build on our inaugural season, and make even more special memories."

Abbott, from Northville, Michigan, started the first 11 matches of the season and eventually featured in 18 matches (56 sets), recording 131 kills on 400 attack attempts (.170). The seven-year pro out of Northwestern (2014-17) also had 11 blocks and five aces to reach 147 points - the fourth-most on the team. Abbott's best showing of the season was arguably in the five-set regular season finale win over Omaha on May 12, when she came off the bench and hit .500 (eight kills, one attack error on 14 swings) while picking up six digs in only two sets of action.

Playing a second year with the Rise will mark Abbott's fourth total season in the United States after a pair of previous campaigns with the Athletes Unlimited Pro League (2023, 2021). She has also played professionally overseas in Italy and Turkey for two seasons each, as well as single seasons in Greece and Puerto Rico.

"I signed with the Rise again because we have the most invested, caring, and organized ownership and staff," Abbott said. "I also felt like I wasn't done with the Rise and had more left in me to give to the team."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.