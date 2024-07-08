Stringer Returns to Columbus for 2025 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury returns a key component of the inaugural roster with the signing of setter, Tori Stringer. Stringer joined Columbus via the first in-season trade in Pro Volleyball Federation history, reuniting the 5-11 setter with head coach Ángel Pérez. The duo won a Puerto Rican League Championship with Las Pinkin de Corozal in 2023.

"I couldn't be more excited to be remaining in Columbus with the Fury," said Stringer. "It's an honor to represent this city and the Fury in front of such an incredible and supportive fan base. I can't thank Coach Ángel enough for all that he has already poured into me as a player and person, and I can't wait to continue to work and build this program up into a championship caliber franchise! I'm fired up about the team Coach is putting together and can't wait for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season! Let's get to work!"

Stringer made an early splash with the Fury, notching back-to-back season highs in assists in her first two matches with the team. Her 51 assists against her former team, the Atlanta Vibe, was her best outing of the season and led the Fury to a four-set victory. She tallied 441 assists in 15 matches and totaled eight double-doubles with Columbus.

"We are excited to see what Tori will bring to our club this upcoming season," said Pérez. "We are looking forward to continuing her growth and development on the court. She has the intangibles to help us build a winning culture here in Columbus."

