Anchorage Wolverines Announce New Home for Upcoming Season

July 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines and the Municipality of Anchorage are excited to share the Sullivan Arena will once again house hockey as the new home ice to the Anchorage Wolverines.

After maximizing the Ben Boeke for the past three seasons, the Wolverines are honored to be Anchorage's first team back on the Sully's ice.

"When we formed the Wolverines several years ago, the plan was to play at the Sullivan Arena. We are excited to be able make the announcement today that on October 11, and for the balance of the 2024-25 season, we will play at Sullivan Arena," Aaron Schutt, a co-owner of the Anchorage Wolverines said. "At the Sully, we will be able to grow our fan base and offer more amenities that only the Sullivan Arena can provide in Anchorage."

Schutt continued, "We want to the thank the Municipality of Anchorage and the O'Malley Ice Group for their work and investment in the Sullivan Arena. Together, we look forward to providing the best game experience in the NAHL. Let's Rage in 2024-25!"

The Sullivan Arena is a historic landmark for hockey in Alaska, having been home to the Alaska Aces from 1986-2017. We are excited to represent the hockey legacy that runs so deeply through the Sullivan Arena.

Steven Agni, general manager for the Sullivan Arena said, "We all know Anchorage loves high level competitive hockey, the Wolverines have demonstrated they can deliver ... and the Sullivan Arena is now open and ready to host the Wolverines to provide high level Hockey to Anchorage!"

Hockeytown is back, Anchorage. Let's Rage.

