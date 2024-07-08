Gameabove Sports Acquires Fourth Founding BIG3 Expansion Team

July 8, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







DETROIT, MI - Today, GameAbove Sports, a sports-focused business development and strategic investment entity announces the purchase of the fourth BIG3 franchise with plans to base the team in Detroit representing the State of Michigan for the 2025 season. The GameAbove Sports ownership group led by Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone consists of individuals with deep connections to the region and robust acumen in operations, business, basketball, and sports; including Detroit pro sports notables NBA Hall of Famer and BIG3 Coach George Gervin and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion T.J. Lang, as well as Joe Januszewski, Karen LeVert, Dan McClory, Skyler Stone, Corey Welch and co-founder of Born in Detroit apparel Anthony Tomey. Former NBA point guard Earl Boykins will also be involved with the organization.

"The entire team at GameAbove and I are thrilled to bring a BIG3 franchise to the Motor City," said Gervin. "My experience as part of the BIG3 these past few seasons has shown me that the league is at the forefront of 3-on-3 basketball's increasing growth and global traction. Detroit's rich sports history makes it a fantastic market for the BIG3; get ready for next summer!"

This announcement follows the purchase of rights to the LA, Miami, and Houston BIG3 franchises earlier this year. The league is currently in the fifth week of the BIG3's seventh season, which continues to tour nationwide and reach millions of fans across linear, streaming, and digital platforms.

"I am excited to finally announce the sale of our Detroit team to this amazing group of investors, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "GameAbove Sports and its leadership represent the values of the BIG3 every day and have an exemplary community outreach infrastructure that will take the Young3 initiative to a new level. It's been a privilege to work with George Gervin over the past few BIG3 seasons and I know what he means to the Detroit and Southeast Michigan community. I look forward to working together with GameAbove Sports to bring the vision of BIG3 Detroit to life next season."

GameAbove Sports is a unique player in the sports business. It is backed by CapStone Holdings Inc., which provides robust support to invest capital into various franchises and leagues worldwide. The company is committed to expanding its investment portfolio by strategically investing in franchises and leagues globally, including well-known entities such as the NHL, NBL, MLS, USL, MLS Next, professional golf, product investments, and other emerging leagues. GameAbove Sports' innovative and flexible investment approach focuses on acquiring minority and majority ownership positions in established franchises or leagues. The company aims to promote, invest in, and advance technology within the sports industry.

"We are very excited about the BIG3 and the momentum Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz have established in the league," said Stone. "Our philosophy at GameAbove Sports is to seek new and innovative ways to diversify our portfolio. The BIG3 presents a great opportunity for us to invest early in this emerging version of basketball. The ownership group and operational support are enthusiastic and ready. Detroit and the State of Michigan will be a leader in many ways for the league."

GameAbove Sports's decision to bring a BIG3 franchise to Detroit aligns perfectly with the brand's existing presence in the region. In November 2019, Stone launched GameAbove as a philanthropic brand under CapStone Holdings Inc. He focused his giving efforts on his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University. Stone formed a philanthropic advisory board of 24 diverse, spirited, and accomplished EMU alums who shared his vision for the university's success. Since its start, GameAbove has contributed millions to special causes and initiatives in Southeast Michigan, including social impact such as student emergency funds, combating food insecurities, mental health, youth STEM and literacy education, youth sports, and scholarships.

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.