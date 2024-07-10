Portland Thorns FC Sign Australian Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have announced the signing of Australian 2023 FIFA Best Goalkeeper finalist Mackenzie Arnold through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. Arnold will join the Thorns following the completion of her time at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, and is eligible for competition once the secondary-transfer window opens, pending receipt of her ITC and P-1 visa.

Since the beginning, this Club has prioritized competition across all our positions, aiming to create teams that can compete each and every year at the highest level and win championships, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. Mackenzie is someone we identified earlier this year as a player that could help elevate our goalkeeper group. She is a highly decorated international goalkeeper, with experience on the world's biggest stages. We believe her addition will make our goalkeeper unit stronger, our team better and help us achieve our championship winning goals.

Arnold, 30, made international headlines this past summer as the starting goalkeeper for Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, leading her home country to their first ever semi-final berth following a dramatic win over France, where she made four saves in the penalty shootout. Additionally, Arnold led the entire Women's World Cup with four clean sheets, throughout the tournament, earning shutouts over Republic of Ireland, Canada, Denmark and France.

Earlier this month Arnold was named to Australia's roster for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, where she is expected to once again be the starting 'keeper for the Matildas. Since making her Australia National Team debut in 2012, Arnold has appeared in 49 matches for her country.

At the club level, Arnold comes to the Rose City having most recently played for West Ham United in the FA Women's Super League, the top flight of women's football in England. In her fourth, and final, season with the Hammers, Arnold was named team captain and eventual 2024 Women's Hammer of the Year. Arnold leaves West Ham having appeared in more than 75 matches, across all competitions.

Prior to making the move to England, Arnold spent part of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season with the Chicago Red Stars, but did not make any appearances. Additionally, she spent the first part of the 2019 season with Arna-Bjørnar in Norway.

Arnold began her professional career in her home country with Perth Glory in Australia's W-League. The goalkeeper has since made stops at Canberra United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar throughout the W-League, winning the premiership in 2014 and 2017-2018 with Perth and Brisbane, respectively. In addition, Arnold was named the W-League three times, including the 2012-13, 2014 and 2017-18 seasons.

The Portland Thorns will enter into a two-week break before beginning the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Summer Cup on Sunday, July 21 against Club Tijuana at Providence Park. The Thorns will return to regular-season play following the completion of the Summer Olympics, in August.

