Washington Spirit Signs Star Ivorian Forward Rosemonde Kouassi

July 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has agreed to terms with Ivorian forward Rosemonde Kouassi and top division French side FC Fleury 91 Coeur d'Essonne on her transfer to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Spirit announced today. Kouassi will join the Spirit on a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 season, eligible to join the team on July 15. Kouassi will be eligible to compete for the club pending receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa. The move will involve a transfer fee to Fleury 91 paid by the Spirit.

"For me, I wanted to take a step forward and continue to progress, confront myself with a new challenge and a new league," said Kouassi. "I felt a very good feeling with [Washington Spirit] and the project corresponded in my opinion precisely to what I wanted to achieve. I thank [the Spirit], Ms. Kang, Mark Krikorian, James Hocken, my entourage, my family, all those who have helped me and all those from the Spirit who will help me and accompany me to try to realize my dreams."

Koussi's transfer comes after two other major international signings by the Spirit this year: she will join the club alongside fellow standouts Colombian midfielder Leicy Santos and English defender Esme Morgan this summer. Together, these additions are landmark in establishing the Washington Spirit's preeminence in soccer on a global scale.

"Rosemonde is an incredible attacking talent and will provide a new element to this club offensively," said President of Soccer Operations/General Manager Mark Krikorian. "She has been impressive in her play at the top level of the European game and we're thrilled to welcome her to DC."

Originally from Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in west Africa, Kouassi turned pro as a teenager with Juventus Yopougon before eventually joining the French Première Ligue during the 2021-22 season. In her last two seasons with FC Fleury 91, Kouassi netted 15 goals and tallied eight assists for the Fleury-Mérogis-based club.

At the senior international level, Kouassi competes for the Ivory Coast women's national football team. Kouassi earned her first call-up to the senior team for Olympic qualifying prior to the Tokyo Games in 2020.

