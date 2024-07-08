Chicago Red Stars Sign Canadian International Julia Grosso

July 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced the signing of Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) midfielder, Julia Grosso, to a three-year contract through the 2026 season. Having recently been named to the Canadian Women's Olympic Soccer Team roster, Grosso will join the Red Stars in market following the Olympics and receipt of her P-1 Visa.

"I'm happy to welcome Julia to Chicago," said Chicago Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Julia's experience with Juventus FC, and internationally with Canada, will be a crucial addition to our midfield. Her background with a top European club, combined with her knowledge of North American soccer, will help strengthen the backbone of our team as we strive to reach new heights."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Red Stars and can't wait to hit the field every weekend and give it my all," said Grosso. "I've heard that Red Star fans are super passionate, so I'm excited to be a part of that. I'm looking forward to playing alongside the talented players in Chicago for the rest of the season and beyond!"

Internationally, Grosso debuted in the Canadian system at 13 years old for the Canadian Under-15 Women's National Team in 2014, going on to play for the under-17 and under-20 national teams. Earning her first senior CANWNT call up ahead of two friendlies against the United States in November 2017, Grosso recorded her first cap November 12, 2017. The Vancouver, BC, native was named to Canada's 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup squad but did not register any minutes before the CANWNT exited in the round of 16.

Part of the CANWNT roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Grosso scored the penalty kick that won Canada the gold medal. In 2022, Grosso scored three goals in the CONCACAF W Championship tournament, with her first two goals coming in the form of a brace against Trinidad and Tobago. Grosso's third goal came against Panama, was the game's lone goal and qualified the CANWNT for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. In 2024, Grosso has appeared in five of Canada's nine matches, converting a penalty kick in Canada's April 9 shootout against the United States and most recently starting in the CANWNT's June 1 friendly against Mexico.

On the club level, Grosso joins Chicago from Juventus FC of the Serie A Women's League in Italy. The midfielder spent an impressive three seasons with the Italian side, winning the 2022 Copa Italia, Series A league title and the Supercopa. In Grosso's second season with Juventus, the Canadian was named the Serie A Midfielder of the Season with four goals in 34 matches across all competitions. Grosso made 76 appearances and scored 10 goals over her time with Juventus. Grosso previously spent time in the United States at the collegiate level for the University of Texas, scoring 21 goals across 60 appearances for the Longhorns between 2018-2021.

During the Olympic break, the Red Stars will participate in the 2024 Summer Cup and take on NJ/NY Gotham FC in their first match of group play July 20. Tickets are available now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

