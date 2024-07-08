Racing Louisville's Milly Clegg, Uchenna Kanu Depart for 2024 Olympic Games

July 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Milly Clegg and Uchenna Kanu departed Racing Louisville on Monday to start national team duty ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The two forwards have been called up by their respective national teams to compete in the Summer Games in France, with the group stage kicking off July 25 and running through the Aug. 10 final in Paris. They are the first two players in club history to play in the Olympics.

Fans can watch Clegg and Kanu's teams at the Olympics on Peacock.

Kanu joins up with Nigeria, which she helped last summer reach the knockout stage of the 2023 World Cup. The 27-year-old previously competed in the 2019 World Cup as well. She has 20 goals in 31 appearances for the Super Falcons, including one in the Olympic qualification campaign.

Clegg, 18, will represent New Zealand a year after playing in the U-17, U-20 and senior FIFA Women's World Cups over a 10-month period. An offseason signing, Clegg joined Racing in March amid a rehabilitation process after a thigh injury. She scored her first senior national team goal for New Zealand in a June loss to Japan.

The teammates won't play against each other in the group stage, but their teams could meet in the quarterfinals of the knockout stage should both advance.

Kanu schedule at the Olympics

1 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Nigeria vs. Brazil

1 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Nigeria vs. Spain

11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31

Nigeria vs. Japan

Clegg schedule at the Olympics

11 a.m. Thursday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Canada

11 a.m. Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia

3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31

New Zealand vs. France

