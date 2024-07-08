Five Additional San Diego Wave FC Players Called to National Team Duty for July International Break

July 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today five more players have been called to represent their respective countries during the FIFA international window (July 8-16), in addition to the five previously announced players representing the U.S., Canada and Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Forward Sofia Jakobsson and defender Hanna Lundkvist were named to the Swedish Women's National Team for the UEFA Championship Qualifiers. Sweden will play England and France on July 12 and July 16 for the final two matches of league play before the official playoffs.

Forward María Sánchez will join the Mexican Women's National team for a friendly match against the USWNT and fellow Wave teammates Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw on July 13. Girma and Shaw will then play Costa Rica on July 16 for the USWNT's final send-off match for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio were called in to represent the U.S. U-17 Women's Youth National Team for the federation's July camp in Atlanta. The team will play Brazil in a pair of closed-door matches in preparation for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that kicks off in October.

Canada and Australia will face off in a single match on July 13 with goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan representing Canada's Women's National Team and midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Kaitlyn Torpey joining Australia's CommBank Matildas. The friendly will mark the final game for both federations before the Olympics.

