Amandine Henry Called up to the French National Team Olympic Squad

July 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC midfielder Amandine Henry has been called up to the French Women's National Team as one of the 18 selected players to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The French Women's national team will play two Euro 2025 qualifiers in preparation for the Olympics. They will play Sweden on Friday July 12, 2024 and the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday July 16, 2024

Les Bleues will start their Olympic campaign against Copa América Femenina semi-finalists Colombia on Thursday July 25, 2024 in Lyon. Their second group stage game will be against Concacaf play-off winners Canada on July 28, 2024 in Saint Etienne. The final group stage game Les Bleues will return to Lyon to play against OFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament winner New Zealand and Utah Royals FC teammate Macey Fraser on July 31, 2024.

These matchups will feature the 8(Canada),22 (Colombia) and 28 (France) best national teams in the FIFA rankings.

France topped Group A2 with sixteen points which saw them move onto the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Nations League. As the hosts for this year's Olympic Games, France have already qualified.

The Utah Royals next return to action this Sunday, July 7, on the road against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field with kickoff at 4:00 PM MT. URFC currently stand at 2-11-2, 8 pts, 14th in NWSL, and 10 points behind the current playoff line.

The Royals then kicks off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, which will feature all 14 NWSL clubs and six teams from LIGA MX Femenil Clausura, on July 19 against Seattle Reign FC again with kickoff slated for 9:00 PM MT.

