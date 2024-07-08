DC Power Football Club Appoint Zaneta Wyne as Assistant Coach

July 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - Power FC have announced the appointment of Zaneta Wyne as the first assistant coach under Head Coach Frédéric Brillant. The 33-year-old finished her 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with Racing Louisville before moving overseas in the Fall as a player-coach with Al-Qadisiah FC in the Saudi Women's Premier League last season where she led the team in both goals and assists. Wyne has had an illustrious nine-year professional career across Europe, USA and Saudi Arabia that also includes 18 appearances in 2021 - 2022 for West Ham United Women in the Women's Super League, the top division in the United Kingdom. Wyne, who earned a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) B Coaching License, is the first addition to Brillant's coaching staff.

"We are getting a young and highly motivated coach in Zaneta," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "She is beyond impressive and last year she was in a player-coach role in Saudi Arabia where she led the team to a third-place finish while scoring eight goals. She is making her transition to being a full-time coach now and is passionate about this next step in her career. I am thrilled to add her to our coaching staff, and I think she will be an excellent coach and role model for our players."

In 2023, Wyne was a star player on the field for Al-Qadisiah FC while also holding an assistant coaching role with the team. Last season, Wyne, who was also a co-captain, led the team with eight goals and five assists on the way to a third-place league finish.

"I'm extremely excited to be part of DC Power FC in the inaugural USL Super League season," Wyne said. "To be a part of DC professional sports is something in which I am very proud. I will support the Club and fellow coaching staff to work hard to be a top team in the league, leaning on my experience and gained knowledge from the years of elite-level soccer. The challenge of a full-time coaching position is something I've been preparing for over the past few years; knowing the staff are so well experienced, I cannot wait to contribute."

Wyne has played professionally for nine years while also simultaneously pursuing coaching opportunities. She began her coaching career while playing in Scotland with Glasgow City FC in 2020 when she was a Development Team Assistant Coach. When she departed for West Ham United in 2021, she continued seeking out coaching opportunities and was a U-15 Girls Assistant Coach. When she joined Racing Louisville in 2022, Wyne worked with the U-15 Louisville City Boys Team as an assistant coach.

"We pursued Zaneta as a Coach to continue our pattern of bringing in extremely successful former players turned fast-rising coaches to the staff," added Power FC Club President, Jordan Stuart. "Zaneta has earned a contract on elite rosters as a player and appointed Captain on top division teams around the world in the very recent past. The Power FC front office identified these leadership qualities in her that will translate to connecting with the players and her powerful reputation and relationships among the inner circles of women's soccer will immediately pay dividends to the success of the Sporting side of the Club. We also see her making an impact to integrate as a pillar of the local soccer community."

Wyne started her professional career by signing with GBK Kokkola in Finland following an impressive collegiate career with the University of New Mexico. She scored three goals and recorded five assists in 1,260 minutes played for the club in 2013. Wyne then signed with Iceland's Víkingur Ólafsvík in 2014 where she scored 10 goals and recorded six assists that season. Following her stint in Iceland, Wyne signed with Apollon Ladies F.C. in Cyprus where she scored one goal and recorded two assists in nine appearances. She then returned to Iceland and signed with Þór/KA where she played from 2016-2017 and over two seasons scored two goals and recorded 11 assists in 24 appearances. Following her stint with Þór/KA, Wyne signed with Sunderland LFC ahead of the 2016-'17 season and recorded three assists in 18 appearances that year. Wyne then signed with Klepp IL in Norway the following year and scored six goals and recorded seven assists in 55 appearances over two seasons on the way to earning a third -place league finish in 2019. The California native joined Glasgow City FC in Scotland in 2020 and was a part of the team that reached the 2019-'20 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals. Following her success that season, Wyne signed with West Ham United and scored one goal in 18 appearances for the English side. The former winger returned to the United States to sign with Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL and she played two seasons with the side, recording one assist in 10 appearances before signing with Al-Qadsiah FC in Saudi Arabia.

Wyne has her UEFA B license in addition to her United States Soccer Federation (USSF) C and D licenses. She also studied and received her MBA in Project Management from the University of New Mexico in addition to receiving her bachelor's degree in liberal arts.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

