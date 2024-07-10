Cobras Extend Contract with Head Coach

July 10, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce that they have extended their contract with the 2024 NAL Coach of the Year Brandon Negron who successfully completed his first season as the head coach of the Carolina Cobras. Under Coach Negron the Cobras finished 6-4, one win shy of a 2024 Championship berth. Under Coach Negron, the Cobras also had one of the best home records in the NAL, an impressive 5-1 home record in the Snake Pit. Coaches efforts off the field were also recognized as he served in the teams front office and helped the team win the National Arena League's Best Community Relations award for the 2024 season. This serves as no surprise with Coach Negron's record on and off the field has been outstanding. Coach Negron prior to this season had served multiple years on the Cobras Coaching Staff and also served as the Cobras Director of Youth Football expanding the Cobras brand to families throughout the triad area.

The Cobras success on the field has been unmatched by opponents with four championship appearances and one championship title since the team launched in 2018.

"2024 didn't end the way myself, our players and our staff thought it should. While I'm thankful to have been named NAL Coach of the Year, there is only one trophy we want in Carolina. I'm thankful that ownership is giving me another year to right the ship. We are going to make some changes across the board that I believe will ensure we achieve our championship goal in 2025!" - said Coach Negron

For more information about the Carolina Cobras visit carolinacobras.com or contact media@carcobras.com.

