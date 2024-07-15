Houston Dash Forward Diana Ordóñez to Compete at MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

July 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Major League Soccer announced today that Houston Dash forward Diana Ordóñez will compete at the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as part of the festivities for the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus Ohio. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23 and fans can follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Ordóñez is the only NWSL player to compete at the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and this is the first edition of the competition to feature a mixed roster. The Dash forward will compete in five different challenges, including shooting, touch, cross & volley, passing and crossbar. The MLS All-Star delegation will face Alicia Cervantes from Chivas de Guadalajara and the LIGA MX roster in four competitions. The current series between MLS and LIGA MX is tied at one victory for each league following the first two years of the competition.

The 22-year-old currently leads the Dash with four goals scored this season. She recently joined the Mexican Women's National Team for a friendly against the U.S. Women's National Team in New Jersey. Ordóñez entered the match in the 79th minute to replace Jaqueline Ovalle.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 28 to host Tigres UANL Femenil in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The team resumes league play on Aug. 23 at Shell Energy Stadium against the Orlando Pride.

