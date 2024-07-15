Arango Suspended

July 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango has been suspended for three RSL matches and the upcoming All-Star game for a violation of the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy. The Club has fully cooperated with Major League Soccer's investigation and accepts the disciplinary decision.

