Angel City Football Club and Midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

July 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced that the club and Clarisse Le Bihan have mutually agreed to part ways. Le Bihan originally joined ACFC during their 2022 inaugural season, occupying one of their international spots for the past three seasons.

"I couldn't dream of a better first experience abroad." said Le Bihan. "I grew as a player and as a human. I found in this club not just football, but a community and a family. I will always be grateful for this experience. I wish the club the best in the future and will always cheer for you wherever I am. Forever an angel."

"We are happy to support Clarisse in the next chapter of her professional journey," stated General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "She maximized her time here with us at Angel City both with her performances on the pitch and her involvement in our community and passion for our fan base. We wish her nothing but the best."

Le Bihan, acquired via transfer from Montpellier HSC of Division 1 Féminine in June 2022, compiled four goals and four assists in 53 match appearances in all competitions for the club. During the 2023 regular season, she averaged 44.5 passes per match and landed second in assists for the club.

Prior to joining the club, Le Bihan spent six seasons with Montpellier, appearing in 109 total matches and scoring 29 goals. She has 16 caps with the French Women's National Team, notching four goals. She also won a European Championship with the U-19 French Women's National Team in 2013, was a member of the 2016 Olympic French Women's National Team as an alternate, and played in the 2017 Euro Championships in the Netherlands.

