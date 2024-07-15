Bay FC Transfers Forward Scarlett Camberos to Liga MX Femenil Side Club América

San Francisco - Bay FC have transferred forward Scarlett Camberos for an agreed upon fee to Liga MX Femenil side Club América, it was announced today.

"We are grateful for Scarlett's hard work and commitment to Bay FC and her role in helping us lay the foundation in our first season," said Matt Potter, Bay FC head of football and interim sporting director. "This scenario moved quickly between clubs and ultimately with Scarlett and her agent. We believe we've reached an agreement that supports her desires and growth as well as ours as a club as we continue to build our squad for the future. We wish Scarlett all the best as she continues her career and look forward to her return with her new club in the Summer Cup."

Bay FC acquired the Mexican international via trade with Angel City FC on Dec. 12, 2023, ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft. During the 2024 campaign with Bay FC, Camberos appeared in 10 matches, earning eight starts. She tallied one goal, which came in the club's home win against San Diego Wave FC on May 17.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Camberos made the move to the NWSL in 2023, joining Angel City FC in March after beginning her professional career with Club América in Dec. 2021. In her first NWSL season, Camberos played in 19 regular season games (10 starts), recording one goal and three assists for Angel City. From 2023-24, Camberos played in 36 matches (25 starts) across all NWSL competitions, tallying three goals and five assists.

