Americans Add to Their Blueline
July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Justin Allen, for the 2024-2025 season.
The 6-foot-2, and 190-pound blueliner joined the Americans last season and played in 38 games adding 10 points (2 goals and 8 assists).
"Justin (Allen) has a good skill set to break pucks out of our end quickly," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. He will use his size to his advantage when defending, which will make it difficult for the opposition's forwards."
After five seasons of college hockey in Utica (UCHC), Allen joined Norfolk as a rookie in 2022-2023 playing in 10 games (0 goals and 7 assists). In his final season at Utica College, he put up 40 points in just 29 games.
"'I'm e xcited to be headed back to Texas for another year," said Allen. "I really enjoyed my time here last season. It's such a great atmosphere to play in, and the Americans have some very passionate fans. I can't wait to get the season started."
The Americans open their 16th training camp, first under new Head Coach B.J. Adams this October. Call NOW for Group and Season Tickets (972) 912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Justin Allen
(Dave Dudich)
