Cole Coskey Returns for his Third Season in KC

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO -- The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of Cole Coskey, marking his third year playing for the Mavericks.

"We are excited to have Cole returning to Mavs Country. He has been instrumental to the team's success on and off the ice," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "His leadership, scoring ability, and compete level have been major reasons for our success. Cole brings a physical, fast style of hockey with a quick release, making him a premier player in the ECHL."

Coskey, 25, is set to enter his third year with the Mavericks. Last season, he recorded 60 points in 68 regular-season games and added 15 points in 20 playoff games. Coskey also brings AHL experience, having played two seasons with the Bridgeport Islanders (2020-2022) and appearing in three games for the Milwaukee Admirals in 2023. The 6'0" forward was a 7th-round draft pick by the New York Islanders in 2019.

Before turning professional, Coskey played junior hockey with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, where he amassed 235 points in 302 games. The Zion, Illinois native also played AAA hockey with the Chicago Mission before his OHL career.

