Thunder Sign Defenseman Taylor Ford

July 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Taylor Ford with McGill University

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Taylor Ford to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Ford, 27, just finished his fifth season at McGill University in Montreal, QC where he played in 115 games and registered 21 points and 96 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defenseman played four seasons of major junior hockey with the Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

"Taylor Ford is a player we targeted toward the end of last regular season," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He was the captain at McGill University and plays the game with intensity and intelligence from the back end. We are excited for Taylor to be a big part of our team and look forward to his leadership becoming a valuable asset toward our goal of winning a championship."

The LaSalle, Quebec native played in 243 regular-season games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax and Rouyn-Noranda and totaled 13 goals and 44 assists for 57 points and 274 penalty minutes. Ford served as the Halifax captain during the 2015-16 season, was assistant captain for Rouyn-Noranda during the 2017-17 campaign and was team captain at McGill University his final two seasons.

