DaSilva Promoted to Head Coach

July 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK. - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce Dan DaSilva has been promoted to become the 19th head coach in franchise history. This move comes after Brennan Sonne accepted a position with Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

DaSilva, a 39-year-old native of Saskatoon, joined the Blades coaching staff prior to the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach. After two seasons, DaSilva earned the designation of associate coach alongside Brennan Sonne, where he helped lead the Blades to their fifth Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the Western Hockey League's top team in the regular season.

"When we got the news about Brennan taking a job in the AHL it was obvious to us that Dan was more than ready for this opportunity," said general manager Colin Priestner. "It was a quick and easy decision for me to offer him the job as head coach. He has learned from one of the best coaches I've ever seen over the last three years and his respect and love from the players is universally shared."

Prior to his coaching career, DaSilva was busy stacking up an impressive resume as a player. The Blades new bench boss spent three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL where he collected 151 points in 200 regular season games. DaSilva then began a lengthy professional career lasting 15 seasons with stops in the American Hockey League, Germany, Russia, and Switzerland.

While his playing days were spent as a dynamic offensive forward, DaSilva's past three seasons with the Blades saw him managing the defensive end of the bench and penalty kill. Both of which were among the top in the entire WHL under his watch.

"It was very important to us to keep the culture and family of the Blades intact and while Dan will institute his own ideas, in general the day to day identity and vibe within our group will remain the same," said Priestner.

"It's very special. I don't even know if I can put into words, honestly. It's a privilege and it's an honour to be the Head Coach of the Blades, a team that I grew up watching coming to this arena," said DaSilva. "As a young kid sitting up in the rafters and watching some of my early hockey idols, such as Frank Banham, whose number went to the rafters last year, Norm Miracle, and to be sitting here is truly special. I want to make the city proud being a Saskatoon boy born and raised. I want to make the community proud and I'm going to do my best to do that."

The Saskatoon Blades are thrilled to have Dan and his wife Chelsey, along with their two sons Dawson and Lukas, as part of the organization for years to come.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.