Year in Review: Caleb Hadland

July 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







In his rookie season, injuries limited Caleb Hadland to just 38 games and seven points for the Wheat Kings. In every way possible, his sophomore campaign was a massive improvement, and one of the most dramatic leaps forward of any player on the team.

For starters, Hadland played a full season, all 68 games, and was the only Wheat King to do so. For another thing, his previous career high in points didn't even survive the first month of the 2023-24 regular season.

Beyond the numbers, Hadland quickly became one of the most reliable players the Wheat Kings had. Used on both the power play and penalty kill, and frequently trusted to shut down the opposition's top line, Hadland was a Swiss Army knife for Brandon. He also became part of the team's leadership group.

At the rate he's climbing, the 2021 first-round pick for the Wheat Kings has a long and excellent career ahead of him in Black and Gold. These were the high points of the 2023-24 season for Hadland.

Right Out Of The Gate

The first goal of the 2023-24 season in the WHL belonged to Hadland, as he batted home the rebound of a shot by Roger McQueen out of mid-air and into the Regina Pats' net. Not only was it the season icebreaker for the Wheat Kings, Hadland's bunt goal kicked off a long run of Wheat Kings batting pucks in out of mid-air throughout the season.

That Didn't Take Long

After posting seven points in his injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign, Hadland obliterated that point total over a full season. In fact, it didn't take anywhere near all season for Hadland to tie his totals from the season prior. He picked up his seventh point of the season in 2023-24 on September 30, just over a week after the regular season began.

Update Those Stats

Hadland didn't stop there, continuing on to post career highs in every category. He finished the 2023-24 season with 12 goals, 27 assists, and 39 points along with a plus-10 rating. In addition, he was among the team leaders with 171 shots on goal.

Iron Man

Perhaps the most impressive statistical jump came in Hadland's games played. From 38 the season prior, Hadland not only played every single regular season game (the only Wheat King to accomplish the feet) he also played in every preseason and playoff game as well, making him the only player to play in all 76 Wheat Kings games from September to April.

Marty Says:

"Caleb is a Swiss Army knife and is dependable in all situations. He exemplifies what a Wheat King is: hard-working, versatile, dependable, and team first. Caleb took big steps last year and I believe he will continue to establish himself as a top 200-foot player in our league."

