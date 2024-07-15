General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones Relieved of his Duties

July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have parted ways with General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones, the Club announced Monday.

Jones was hired by the Elks in December of 2021 and guided the team to a combined record of 8-33 over the course of two-plus seasons (2022 (4-14), 2023 (4-14), 2024 (0-5)). It was his second stint with the Club, after previously serving as head coach from 2014 to 2015, which included a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

Geroy Simon takes over as interim general manager, while Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team's interim head coach. Jackson will retain his offensive play calling duties.

"Chris worked extremely hard to improve our football team over the last several seasons and we thank him for that," Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur said. "There's no question we're a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven't materialized."

"It's always difficult to make changes of this significance during the season, but we owe it to everyone within the organization and to all our fans to hold people accountable when we fall short. There's plenty of season remaining and we expect to see Geroy and Jarious help our players reach their full potential."

The Elks return to action on Friday, July 19 when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN/RDS, 630 CHED, CFL+).

