Stampeders Bring Back Dotson
July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Meiko Dotson.
Meiko Dotson (pronounced "MEE-KO")
#33
Defensive back
College: Florida State
Height: 5.11
Weight: 195
Born: Mar. 25, 1997
Birthplace: Daytona Beach, FL
American
Dotson was at training camp with the Stampeders in May and participated in both of the Red and White's pre-season games, recording one defensive tackle.
Prior to coming to Calgary, the Daytona Beach, Fla., product attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Houston Texans in 2022. The following year, he played nine games for New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League and made 14 tackles.
In college, Dotson played his final two seasons at Florida State. In 10 games for the Seminoles, he made 21 tackles and forced a fumble. In 2019 at Florida Atlantic, he earned first-team all-Conference USA honours after setting a school single-season record with nine interceptions while making 30 tackles.
Dotson played 12 games at Georgia Tech in 2016 and made two tackles. He had four interceptions including a pick-six and 28 tackles at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2017.
