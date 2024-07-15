Stampeders Bring Back Dotson

July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Meiko Dotson.

Meiko Dotson (pronounced "MEE-KO")

#33

Defensive back

College: Florida State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 195

Born: Mar. 25, 1997

Birthplace: Daytona Beach, FL

American

Dotson was at training camp with the Stampeders in May and participated in both of the Red and White's pre-season games, recording one defensive tackle.

Prior to coming to Calgary, the Daytona Beach, Fla., product attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League's Houston Texans in 2022. The following year, he played nine games for New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League and made 14 tackles.

In college, Dotson played his final two seasons at Florida State. In 10 games for the Seminoles, he made 21 tackles and forced a fumble. In 2019 at Florida Atlantic, he earned first-team all-Conference USA honours after setting a school single-season record with nine interceptions while making 30 tackles.

Dotson played 12 games at Georgia Tech in 2016 and made two tackles. He had four interceptions including a pick-six and 28 tackles at Garden City (Kan.) Community College in 2017.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.