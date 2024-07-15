Argos Sign Global DL Baptiste Pollier
July 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of Global DL Baptiste Pollier.
Pollier, 6'2/245lbs, was born in France and spent 2021-2023 at the University of Ottawa where he suited up for 48 games and recorded 32.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and one interception for the Gee-Gees. The defensive lineman played with the Centaures de Grenoble in France's top football division before coming to USPORTS.
