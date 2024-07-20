Wilson Scores 22 Points, But Team USA Falls 117-109
July 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
PHOENIX, AZ - A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and New York's Breanna Stewart netted a team-high 31, but it wasn't enough as the WNBA All-Stars came away with a 117-109 victory in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.
Arike Ogunbowale scored an All-Star Game record 34 points to lead the WNBA All-Stars who benefited from 14 Team USA turnovers which they flipped into 15 points.
Box Score / Photo Gallery
Chelsea Gray added 5 points and 5 assists for the US Women's National Team, while Kelsey Plum scored 9 off the bench and handed out 6 assists, and Jackie Young chipped in with 2 points and 3 assists as a reserve.
