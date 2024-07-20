Connecticut Sun Signs Caitlin Bickle to a Seven-Day Contract

July 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed forward Caitlin Bickle to a seven-day contract (to end August 21). Per team policy, no terms were disclosed.

Bickle, a 6-1 forward out of Baylor University, previously signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun prior to the 2023 season. She appeared in two preseason matchups for the Sun but was waived prior to the start of the regular season. Most recently, Bickle played overseas with Greek club, Eleftheira Moschatou, during the 2023-24 season. She averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 13 contests in Greece- A1 competition. Bickle enjoyed a successful collegiate career, leaving Baylor a National Champion (2019), All-Big 12 Second Team (2023), Big 12 All-Defensive Team (2023), Big 12 All-Rookie Team (2019) and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member.

The Sun are back in action on Friday, August 16 at 9:30 ET/8:30 PM CT against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

