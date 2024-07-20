Team WNBA Beats Team USA in 2024 AT&T WNBA All Star Game, 117-109

July 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Phoenix, AZ - Today, Team WNBA convincingly beat Team USA, 117-109, in front of an audience of 16,407 fans, behind the sharp shooting of Arike Ogunbowale who had a game high 34 points on 8-13 three-point field goal shooting.

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who enjoyed her fifth WNBA All-Star (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024) and first All Star appointment as a member of the USA Basketball Women's National Team, finished with a stat line of four points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in 18 minutes of play. For Team WNBA, six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024) finished with five points and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes; and three-time WNBA All Star Brionna Jones (2021, 2022, 2024) finished with six points and two rebounds in eight minutes of play.

