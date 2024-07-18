Seals Re-Sign Captain Wes Berg to Three-Year Deal

July 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals have re-signed forward and team captain Wes Berg to a brand-new three-year contract.

Berg is coming off an outstanding 2023-24 season in which he racked up 108 points, second-most in a season in team history, while helping lead the Seals to a record-tying 14-win season. Berg's 108 points were sixth-most in the NLL. His 67 assists led the team and were tied for seventh in the NLL, while his 41 goals were second on the team and tied for 12th in the League.

"Wes is not only a team leader and team captain, but he's also one of our most valuable players and it's great to know that he'll be wearing Seals colors for the next three seasons," said Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. "Wes plays the game relentlessly from end to end and he really gets our guys going. Players like Wes are the ones you need to win championships and that's exactly what we're aiming to do here in San Diego."

The 6-2, 210 pounder out of Coquitlam, British Columbia just completed his fourth season with the Seals. He was originally drafted fourth overall by the Calgary Roughnecks in 2015. A finalist for rookie of the year honors in 2016, Berg played three seasons with Calgary before being dealt to the Seals ahead of the 2019-20 season.

In four seasons with the Seals, Berg has appeared in 65 games during the regular season, tallying 133 goals and 226 assists, good for 359 points. And with a nose for the ball, Berg has scooped up 327 loose balls for the Seals over the last four seasons.

Berg's been just as good in the playoffs for the Seals as he's appeared in eight games, scoring 11 goals, logging 24 assists (35 points) and scooping up 45 loose balls.

Berg played collegiately at the University of Denver. As a freshman, he earned Eastern College Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors and as a senior in 2015, Berg led the Pioneers to a national championship, capping a season in which he led the team in goals (58) and ranked second in total points (78).

In addition to the prowess that he displays on the field, Berg is also a widely recognizable figure in the San Diego community. On the lacrosse side, he coaches local youth players in the Junior Seals club program, and he regularly takes part in youth lacrosse clinics and camps in San Diego and beyond. Berg also is the co-founder of GWB Lacrosse, an elite training program for lacrosse players throughout Southern California who seek high-level, dedicated instruction.

Berg, who lives locally in Encinitas, also routinely participates in school visits and other community events with Seals partners throughout the year, helping to grow the game of lacrosse while sharing the importance of physical fitness with local youth and students.

