Valkyries Bring Back League's Top Middle Blocker

July 16, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Kazmiere "Kaz" Brown will return to the team on a one-year agreement.

Brown was a leader on the floor for the Valkyries throughout the team's inaugural season and found herself near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories. She finished second in the PVF in blocks (68), average blocks per set (0.67), and kills (213), and was third in the league in kill percentage (0.443) and hitting percentage (0.333). Brown's efforts on the court earned her one of the league's major awards, as she was named the inaugural PVF Middle Blocker of the Year, as well as Second Team All-League honors.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Orlando for my second season in the PVF," said Brown. "I believe in this organization and I'm looking forward to continuing to build on the work we did last season."

"Kaz established herself as the best middle in the league last year and I know she will come into the season determined to meet the same goal," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "This season, I expect Kaz to take on more of a leadership role and help establish a winning mentality in Orlando. Off the court, she was a fan favorite and I know the city is just as thankful as I am that she wanted to stay in Orlando and build this franchise together."

