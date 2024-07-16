Two-Time Purdue All-American Libero Jena Otec Signs with Rise

July 16, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Libero Jena Otec with Purdue

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Purdue University) Libero Jena Otec with Purdue(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Purdue University)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed first-year libero Jena Otec for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Otec, hailing from Crystal City, Missouri, brings a formidable collegiate career and coaching experience to Grand Rapids.

Following her standout five-year playing career at Purdue University from 2017 to 2021, where she amassed 1,850 digs - placing her as the second-highest dig collector in school history - she transitioned seamlessly into coaching. Otec served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Western Kentucky women's volleyball team from 2023 to 2024, and previously held the role of assistant coach at Eastern Michigan for the 2022 season.

"I'm most excited to compete at the highest level in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025," Otec said. "I have been coaching collegiately at Western Kentucky University for two years now. I absolutely love coaching and love my job, but I have always had the itch to play and compete. I'm excited for the opportunity to build relationships with peers that I have played with and against collegiately who share my love and passion for the game."

During her time at Purdue, Otec was named a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention (Spring 2021, 2021) and two-time All-Big Ten team selection. She made history as Purdue's first and only player to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, leading the conference with 383 digs. Otec's career-high performance of 33 digs against Michigan on November 19, 2021, places her among the elite Boilermakers to surpass 30-plus digs in a single match. She also achieved 50 aces in her junior season in 2019, a milestone that had not been achieved at Purdue since 1993. Otec played in five NCAA tournaments, making a Sweet 16 and two Elite 8 appearances.

Otec honed her skills at St. Pius X High School (Kansas City, Missouri), where she garnered numerous accolades. She was named AVCA/Under Armour All-America Honorable Mention in 2016 and recognized as PrepVolleyball.com's No. 79 Senior Ace the same year. Otec's high school career was punctuated by four consecutive First Team All-State selections from 2013 to 2016. She was also acknowledged as a MaxPreps.com Freshman Volleyball All-American in 2013 and a finalist for PrepVolleyball.com's Sophomore of the Year in 2014.

After three seasons of coaching at Western Kentucky and Eastern Michigan, Otec is eager to be playing on the court again instead of watching from the sidelines.

"I have added a new perspective to my game after coaching collegiately for a few seasons," she said. "I have learned so much about the sport through coaching, and I am excited to add it to my individual game."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.