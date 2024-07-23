Knight Monsters Agree to Terms with Rookie Defenseman Brandon Tabakin
July 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Tabakin for the 2024-25 season.
Tabakin, 24, joins the Knight Monsters after beginning his professional career with the Newfoundland Growlers this past March, logging an assist in six appearances. Prior to joining the Growlers, Tabakin concluded his senior season at Arizona State University where he collected ten points (2g, 8a) in 36 games played.
From 2019-2023, Tabakin played three collegiate seasons at Yale University. He completed his college career with 22 points (5g, 17a) in 110 games. The 5-10, 161-pound blue liner won a USHL Clark Cup Championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019. The Woodbury, New York resident totaled 25 points (2g, 23a) in 133 games with the Stampede from 2016-2019.
The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:
Anthony Collins (F)
Blake Christensen (F)
Chris Dodero (F)
Brennan Kapcheck (D)
Nate Kallen (D)
Adam Robbins (F)
Brandon Tabakin (D)
The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24 & 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
